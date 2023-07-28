top story Trail Theatre hosts grand reopening News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Trail Theatre officially reopened Friday night. We visited the theater to check out the action. Read more: https://newspressnow.com Read our full story on the Trail's reopening here at https://www.newspressnow.com/news/local_news/business/trail-theatre-celebrating-grand-reopening-friday/article_4a896010-2ca9-11ee-adb0-c3ecf57df2be.html. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science Internet Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Northeast Kansas Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Hiawatha, Brown County Nebraska Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials +5 Regional News 30 days over 110 F in Phoenix. But expected monsoon rains could cool historically hot Southwest More Regional News → National News +4 Nebraska Rangers get Scherzer from Mets in all-in blockbuster from surprise AL West leaders +13 National News Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much National News Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun More National News → 0:49 A Rainy Start to Chiefs Training Camp Tomorrow 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.