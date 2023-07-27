Trail Theatre celebrating grand reopening Friday

After being closed for over a decade, St. Joseph’s Trail Theatre is ready to open its doors once again to the public.
While aiming to maintain its original look, the building located Downtown at 111 N. Ninth St. is ready to return with new additions for the public to enjoy, including a venue area for live performances to take place and a bar.
Trail Theatre co-owner Andy Montee said residents can get a full look of the renovated building at its grand opening at 6 p.m. Friday, as well as its Halloween in July event at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“This weekend, we’re kind of showing off the place,” Montee said. “We just want to celebrate the place reopening by having a big open house. On Friday, we’ll have bands playing, a photo booth and prizes. Then on Saturday, the theme is Halloween in July, so costumes are encouraged. We just want to have fun with it.”
Staff members are continuing to work on maintaining the original elements of the theater and plan to continue showing movies as well, with the goal of it being a mixed-use venue.
Montee said there has been discussion of reopening the theater for many years, and is glad members of the family are bringing it back to the community.
“My family, we’ve been living in St. Joe since I was in third grade,” Montee said. “We have a lot of fond memories of just growing up right down the street and walking here as kids. I think a lot of people here have those good memories and want to see it restored and brought back.”
With Red Rally taking place this weekend, theater staff is hoping to see a lot of support at the Trail on Friday night.
“It’s been really great the last five, 10 years seeing Downtown come alive and stuff,” Montee said. “The Red Rally is going on this weekend, and I think there will be a lot of people out supporting Downtown. So, we’re expecting big crowds and we’re excited for people to see the place and tell us what they think of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.