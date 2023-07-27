Trail Theatre celebrating grand reopening Friday
After being closed for over a decade, St. Joseph’s Trail Theatre is ready to open its doors once again to the public.

While aiming to maintain its original look, the building located Downtown at 111 N. Ninth St. is ready to return with new additions for the public to enjoy, including a venue area for live performances to take place and a bar.

