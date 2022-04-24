Renovations are steadily progressing at the Trail Theater, hinting at the possibility the venue will be reopened in 2022.
Co-owner Andy Montee said the theater’s interior renovation is close to being finished, with the realistic expectation that the historic building will be opened by the fall.
“We just got our seating nailed down last week. We just got off a phone call about sourcing our projector and audio equipment. Roderick Sign is working on the neon and the classic Trail sign that’s pretty iconic to St. Joe,” Montee said.
The Trail will look different on the inside than in previous years. While movie-goers can expect showtimes in the single theater many remember, the plan is to have space for standing-room events such as concerts and other live performances. It’s a plan that Andy and his brother, Austin Montee, think will go beyond the movie theater aspect.
“Everything on the inside is going to be fresh and new and exciting. It’s going to be a music venue. It’s going to be a theater for all sorts of events. I think that’s going to open it up to a lot more people,” Austin Montee said.
The progress inside the theater has been kept under wraps so far. Keeping the work quiet is partly because social media and a new logo for the Trail Theater are still in the works. Once a new logo is finalized, events coordinator Riley Wolfe said the social media account will begin posting photos showing the theater’s progress hopefully in the next month.
The initial plan when the movie theater’s new ownership was reported in February of last year was to have the theater open by early 2022, but due to supply chain issues, the opening had to be pushed back. But this isn’t much of a concern for the Montees.
They acknowledge the renovation part of the project has been challenging. Even though the two don’t have much experience in owning a movie theater business, the project has been a “learn as they go” experience. It’s the same approach Andy Montee has taken pride in when owning and operating his other local business, Mokaska Coffee.
“We didn’t have any experience in the food service industry and we kind of learned a lot of that as we went. We don’t really have too much of a background in venue and movie theater running but I think we’re going to learn with a lot of community effort. A lot of people have been helpful and reaching out trying to contribute,” Andy Montee said.
