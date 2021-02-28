Too Cute Children's Boutique looks to build on their unique business

It’s been quite awhile since the building at 114 S. Seventh St. in Downtown St. Joseph last saw a boutique occupy the space.
However, when Too Cute Children’s Boutique was looking to change scenery from its current location on Sylvanie Street, the new location intrigued the owner of the building, Mary McGarry.
“They were doing very well. I went into the store out there and I thought, ‘Yeah, I like this. This kid’s got some spunk,’” McGarry said. They get in and work. They hustle. They moved a lot of stuff down here.”
As the business was growing and the space became available, it was accommodating to co-owner of Too Cute Children’s Boutique Briana Westcott and company. However, it wasn’t the only factor that played into the decision to move the business Downtown.
“Space and just a little bit better sense of community and trying to pull in more people that are walking around,” Westcott said. “On the Belt, it’s really hard to get a whole lot of attention.”
A store that has found its niche in the area, Too Cute Children’s Boutique features new items, used items and specially ordered items that most people wouldn’t get the chance to see in person.
“We wanted to have a mom-and-pop shop of some sort just to be a part of the community and provide something that isn’t really popular, and we got to do both,” Westcott said.
Westcott also said that the likelihood of remembering a customer’s face is much greater being in the type of business she is in. She also likes that other business owners in the area come by and visit when they can. The boutique is expected to run a special sale that had run in the past and now will move to the new location.
“It’s a $15 fill-a-bag sale. We’re prepping all of our inventory for that. Basically, you come in, pick what you want and then we’ll take it all off the hangers, put them all in bags and it’s $15 a bag,” Westcott said.