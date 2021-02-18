Virtual and hybrid meeting setups have made themselves the norm of communication within the workplace.
Karin Reed, a former Emmy-award winning broadcast journalist, and Joseph Allen, Ph.D, a professor at the University of Utah Health, noticed the world of communication in the workplace trending in a different direction even before they decided to co-author their book, "Suddenly Virtual: Making Remote Meetings Work."
The dynamic of the two individuals' colleagueship allowed them to dig deep into what productivity comes from having effective meetings and how on-camera speaking skills can get a professional prepared for a virtual or hybrid meeting world.
As an on-camera communication skills teacher for her communication firm, Speaker Dynamics, Reed says making sure a person is well lit during their virtual meetings and having crisp and clear audio are two things people will overlook, but their importance cannot be understated.
“A lot of times we don’t realize how we’re sounding because we can’t hear in our own space how we’re coming across on a video collaboration platform, but those on the other side certainly do know if you’re talking in a tin can but they don’t let you know," Reed said. "So, you want to make sure you are able to check that with a close friend that will be candid with you.”
Reed also said making sure the computer or phone camera is at eye level is as important as the other recommendations.
In this new book, statistics compiled from researchers Dr. Roni Reiter-Palmon and Dr. William Kramer at the University of Nebraska Omaha showed face-to-face meetings tailed off nearly 66% from October 2019 to May 2020 whereas video meetings during that same time period rose 57%.
Allen said what is known now about conducting effective meetings still applies and is even more important to a large degree when considering the complexities of a virtual set up.
“We knew before the pandemic really good best practice for doing good meetings. About 70% or 80% of that still applies. You still need to have a purpose, you still need to have an agenda, you still need to start and end on time,” Allen said.