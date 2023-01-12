top story Thrift World set to open location in St. Joseph By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW Zoe Jones Author email Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thrift World will be opening at 137 S. Belt Highway on Feb. 24. Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A new thrift store is set to open its doors in St. Joseph at the end of February.Thrift World will be opening on Feb. 24 at 137 S. Belt Highway next to Orscheln Farm & Home.Thrift World St. Joseph will be accepting donations of clothing, accessories, furniture, electronics and household items at the store.Steven Stark, CEO of Thrift World, said the store is in the process of hiring employees. “Thrift World is thrilled to be in the St. Joseph market," Stark said. “We are accepting job applications now in order to fill the 20-plus positions to fully staff our new location.”Clothing donation bins will be located around St. Joseph and through at-home donation pick-up services. All donations will support the Gateway Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.A grand opening is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 24. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donation Store Thrift World Commerce Work Economics Steven Stark St. Joseph Clothing Bin Joseph Zoe Jones Author email Follow Zoe Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Regional News Coast Guard returns 177 Cubans caught at sea to the island Regional News EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows +2 Regional News Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app More Regional News → National News +3 Regional News Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says +2 Regional News California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices +3 National News Who is Robert Hur, special counsel in Biden documents case? More National News → 1:03 Mixed Precip. Overnight Jan 11, 2023 Trending Recipe Exchange
