Sista’s Home Cookin Food for the Soul

Sista’s Home Cookin Food for the Soul, owned by Matilda White, will be opening its doors to the public in October. It will be located in the basement of the Buchanan County Courthouse.

It’s been a dream for Matilda White for nearly a decade to open her own restaurant. In a few weeks, that dream will become a reality.

Sista’s Home Cookin Food for the Soul will be opening its doors to the public in October. The business will be located in the basement of the Buchanan County Courthouse in Downtown St. Joseph.

