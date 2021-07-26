The tale of two mini golf courses in the same city

Now that both Joe Town Mini Golf and Cool Crest Garden Golf operate under the same ownership, both will look to coexist going forward.
Cool Crest was purchased by Joe Town Enterprises back in January of 2021 and opened in May. The buzz that spawned from more than two years of not having one of St. Joseph’s most historic hangouts has yet to die down.
“I felt blessed my whole life, and I really feel blessed by being able to buy this and being able to open it back up. I really enjoy bringing this back to the community,” said Rick Gilmore, Financial Executive Officer of Joe Town Enterprises and co-owner of Cool Crest Garden Golf.
Having both courses up and running in town would beg the question, does one take anything away from the other?
According to co-owner of both courses, Joe Lane, both courses work hand-in-hand very well.
“When we opened Joe Town Mini Golf, sometimes there would be an hour wait at hole one. So now, you can come to Joe Town Mini Golf and there’s usually no more than a few minutes wait at hole one if that,” said Lane.
Joe Town Mini Golf’s course style is more European competitive, whereas Cool Crest is more of a putt-putt course. Both Lane and Gilmore said both courses are made for all ages and families.
The discrepancy between the two courses has been the amount of natural shade one course is able to offer compared to the other. Lane has said they are realistic about the lack of shade for visitors at Joe Town Mini Golf and that they plan to address it.
“The number one complaint is shade, so just like Cool Crest, it started out with no trees. Our trees are growing, but until then we’re thinking about covering a section of our patio so customers can come get out of the shade for awhile if they’re playing,” said Lane.
Kansas City Chiefs training camp will be sure to draw more customers from bordering states and beyond. This is an experience both Lane and Gilmore have yet to have as owners of the two mini golf courses, but it’s an experience they’re prepared for.
“We’re craving it,” said Gilmore. “Invite that Chiefs’ crowd to come out here, play a round of golf and have a root beer float.”
