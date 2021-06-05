For decades, the exhaust stack at the Lake Road generating plant dominated the industrial landscape on St. Joseph’s South Side.

Climate change is hastening a transition away from coal-burning power plants. But in St. Joseph, the Lake Road facility looks to remain in operation even as reliance on coal dwindles to a fraction of what it once was. This coal plant in St. Joseph could be among the last of its kind still standing by the time Evergy, the company that operates it, reaches a goal of net-zero carbon emissions in 2045.

“When we developed our expectations going forward, we’re first making sure we have reliable energy for our customers and that we are being cost-competitive,” said Gina Penzig, manager of external communications at Evergy. “We won’t sacrifice that reliability and the cost.”

Like other investor-owned utilities, Evergy releases an Integrated Resource Plan that outlines its longer-term strategy for sustainability and meeting customer needs. The company, in its IRP, promises to shut down its Lawrence, Kansas, generating plant in the next two years and to use coal for only 7% of power generation by 2040.

Some environmental groups criticized Evergy for not moving fast enough, but in St. Joseph, some industries may have a different view.

The Lake Road plant opened in 1934 to produce steam for the nearby industrial era, with electricity coming from a now-closed generating plant on Edmond Street. It wasn’t until 1951 that the Lake Road facility began producing electricity, but it also continues to serve heavy industry with steam from one of its units, known as Boiler 5.

Today, only a handful of companies use industrial steam in St. Joseph, but they’re significant to the local economy. Together, Triumph Foods, Nestle Purina, Omnium and Ag Processing employ thousands of people and represent millions of dollars in capital investment. Those companies would take an interest in Evergy’s decision to close a coal plant in Lawrence and to shut down Turbine-Generator 4 and Boiler Six at the Lake Road plant, which uses natural gas to produce electricity.

“I haven’t talked to them in a while,” said David Woodsmall, an attorney for the Midwest Energy Consumers Group. “I can tell you they get involved in steam cases when they come up. They have been concerned about the long-term outlook for the Lake plant and the steam loop in St. Joseph. They are relying on that for manufacturing.”

The Midwest Energy Consumers Group represents the interests of large industrial users, including St. Joseph companies, in regulatory and legislative matters. Woodsmall said utilities have gotten out of the steam business before, including Kansas City Power & Light in the late 1980s. KCP&L wanted to shut down its steam system, but the Missouri Public Service Commission encouraged KCP&L to sell it to a third party.

Today, steam is still produced for industrial customers in a small part of Kansas City, much like the system that services customers near the Lake Road plant in St. Joseph.

“I don’t know the viability of the St. Joseph system,” Woodsmall said. “They made a deal with the customers two or three years ago to do some rate increases in exchange for some upgrades to the boiler. That reeks of long-term viability. I wouldn’t think you would cut deals with customers for a series of rate increases if you are going to close it.”

Evergy intends to shut down Units 4/6 at the Lake Road plant by 2024, but Penzig said there are no plans to close Boiler 5 or cease production of industrial steam. In previous statements to the PSC, utility officials have stated that the coal requirements of Boiler 5 are much smaller than Boiler 6, which was converted to natural gas before the decision to shut it down.

“We’re looking at retiring them at the end of their useful life,” she said. “For the unit that supports steam, there is not a retirement date.”

The questions surrounding the industrial steam unit, which is a small part of a plant that is a small part of Evergy’s overall generating capacity, raises bigger questions about how fast to move from coal to renewable energy like wind and solar.

Terry Jarrett, a former PSC member who practices law in Missouri, said widespread blackouts in February should serve as a cautionary tale. The problem with wind and solar is they don’t always provide a boost of power capacity when it’s really needed during extreme heat and cold.

“When the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, things work pretty good,” he said. “When we get into situations like we had in February, where we had the extreme cold, the intermittent energy doesn’t perform very well.”

Evergy’s IRP contained two timelines, one with coal or gas-powered plants closing in the next three years, including some units at Lake Road. The longer-term portion included the ambitious push to get to net-zero carbon and make widespread reductions in coal use, but those targets are built on assumptions that technologies like battery storage of wind power and even carbon capture will make it possible to reach those goals without sacrificing reliability.

Otherwise, Jarrett said, what happened in February could become more than an anomaly, both for everyday customers and bigger industries that rely on steam.

“I don’t think people want to live with regular rolling blackouts,” he said. “It didn’t seem to go over very well.”