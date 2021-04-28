The Crossing Outreach Ministry unveils Re-Entry Program building

The Crossing Outreach Re-Entry Program building, located at 611 S. 7th St., was unveiled to the public this afternoon.
The unveiling was done with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the help of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Diplomats Club. The Crossing Outreach Re-Entry Program is designed to help local ex-prisoners receive on-site job training while also giving them a place to live as they go through the program. The building includes a renovated kitchen, bathroom, living area while also providing several bunk beds that can sleep up to 32 individuals.
“Obviously, we don't bat a thousand percent, but every person is worth saving,” said Executive Director of The Crossing Outreach Ministry, Danny Gach. “Every person is worth helping to regain whatever their dreams and goals are, and it's up to them to change and we're just here to help that change.”
The building in downtown St. Joseph is over 100 years old, but it was the help of eight different graduating classes from local schools in the area last year who helped make the inside as new as possible.
The program, according to Gach, perfectly solves the needs of ex-prisoners who are just getting out.
“Two of the big obstacles of guys getting out of the local prison is they need jobs and housing right away or they’ll go back to their old ways and we don’t want that to happen,” said Gach.
The Crossing Outreach Ministry is a partnered agency with Habitat for Humanity, located 3131 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph, where participants will get trained in the trades and will be able to receive pre-apprenticeship certificates in order for them to obtain jobs.
Ex-prisoners enrolled in the program will live in the building 90 to 120 days. Even after they have received their certifications and have acquired a job, Gach said they are welcomed to still live in the building in order to save money for permanent housing and utilities.
