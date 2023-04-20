When asked about his plans for Earth Day, Bob Evans pauses and appears slightly thrown by the question.
“I might try to take a nap,” he said. “I used to go to the big Earth Day celebrations in Kansas City. It was a lot more than hippies.”
No one will confuse Evans, a Buchanan County farmer and former college football player, with a hippie in tie-dye. But in his own way, Evans has made sustainable energy the focus of his professional life.
It’s just that Evans doesn’t focus so much on the sky — where the wind blows and the sun shines — but on the overlooked benefits of energy in the Earth. His company, Geo Applications, distributes and installs ground-source heat pump systems. To him, geothermal is another form of renewable energy, just like wind and solar.
“Most people don’t understand it, but geothermal is basically solar,” he said. “Because the sun is going to heat the earth and that’s your collector.”
Evans spent more than four decades in the energy industry, beginning with St. Joseph Light & Power. He learned the value of managing demand from the utility’s perspective and lowering heating and cooling bills on the consumer side.
“The best type of renewable energy is the energy you don’t use,” said James Owen of Renew Missouri, a nonprofit that supports renewable energy.
Geothermal works by running water through buried pipes into a heat pump, beginning a heat exchange process that ultimately warms a house in the winter. (A purist would say that geothermal refers to the energy created in the core of the Earth while geo-exchange references how the Earth is heated by the energy from the sun.)
“It’s basically physics,” Evans said. “You take cold water into the ground to pick up heat and bring it back into the house.”
In the summer, the process reverses as it transfers heat outside of the house and into the ground.
Geo Applications does business in a four-state area, often in more rural areas where there’s room to lay the horizontal or vertical piping system — sometimes 700 feet of pipe coiled up like a Slinky. Evans started Geo Applications about two decades ago and said interest remains steady if less polarizing than the debate over wind energy. He said a system can lower heating bills by 40% to 70% in the winter and 30% in the summer.
“We do a lot of work around Kansas City,” he said. “Missouri used to be a hotbed for geothermal. That was driven mainly by the electric co-ops.”
To an organization like Renew Missouri, it becomes important to recognize renewable energy for its benefit to the economy as much as the environment, especially in a conservative state. Owen, the executive director of Renew Missouri, notes that Facebook wouldn’t have built an $800 million data center north of Kansas City without assurances that the power would come from wind energy.
“There are a lot of good arguments for renewable energy,” Owen said. “A solution to a lot of things is going to come from the free market. The free market will have to have assistance from the government.”
Evans is not what many would consider to be an environmental activist, although he has vocally supported wind energy and worries about the impact of climate change on food production. It’s just that, in his small way, he approaches sustainability from a practical rather than idealistic standpoint.
“It’s just been kind of a gradual deal,” he said. “Let’s face it, the way the world goes around, if you don’t make money, if you’re starving, the environment is not a big concern.”
