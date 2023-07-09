Nutchaya Poonkham

Nutchaya Poonkham poses outside her food truck, Lucky Thai.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

After hearing complaints that there were no Thai food options in St. Joseph, one woman got behind the wheel of a business opportunity.

Nutchaya Poonkham, the owner of Lucky Thai Food Truck, has had the business parked at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau this week, serving St. Joseph with some specialties, including Thai hot and sour soup, garlic pork and pad thai.

