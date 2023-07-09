After hearing complaints that there were no Thai food options in St. Joseph, one woman got behind the wheel of a business opportunity.
Nutchaya Poonkham, the owner of Lucky Thai Food Truck, has had the business parked at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau this week, serving St. Joseph with some specialties, including Thai hot and sour soup, garlic pork and pad thai.
The food truck has been well received by customers, who view it as an experience to try something they might otherwise not get to experience.
“(I came) just to try something new,” said resident Craig Burns, who ordered the pad thai and beef and broccoli. “To experience something new and show some support to a new business.”
After first setting up at Zion United Church of Christ, the truck made the move down the road to the Visitors Bureau. Poonkham said she was fortunate to get to set up shop Downtown where she did, which has paid dividends toward the business they’ve gotten this week.
“I got lucky because the church said there’s no Thai food Downtown,” Poonkham said. “They said, ‘It’s better if you try down there.’”
The food truck staff have gone with the flow of things while operating, enjoying their time bringing Thai food to the community and getting to interact with new friendly faces.
The enjoyment has been mutual from the workers and customers, who say they have received friendly and helpful service.
Burns said that the food reminded him of other Asian foods he’s had but with more authenticity.
“I watch the food channel so this is something I’ve watched (people) make but never actually tried,” Burns said. “It was made to order, and you can’t beat that.”
