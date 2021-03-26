The deadline for filing taxes has been pushed back for a second straight year.
The new deadline of May 17 falls roughly a month after the normal April 15 cutoff date. The IRS commissioner said in a press release that the deadline move was to help people file their taxes appropriately and give them more time during the pandemic.
The need for pushing back the deadline is warranted for this year specifically, as the IRS did not start taking tax filings until the second week of February. That's almost a month after the usual start date in January.
Phil Hays, managing principal with accounting firm Clifton, Larson and Allen, said the deadline being pushed back will benefit all parties involved.
“I think it is beneficial for taxpayers and tax preparers to make sure we get everything right with late-breaking changes and how they look," Hays said. "It is overall going to be a benefit for everyone.”
A new computer system used by the IRS is the reason the tax filing opening date was pushed back. That change had the team at Clifton, Larson and Allen double checking their clients' taxes to make sure all got the proper refunds.
“I think the tax season got off to a slow start and the IRS was not taking in the returns at the time they normally do," Hays said. He noted there have been a lot of changes with stimulus money and whether unemployment benefits are taxable or not.
So the busy season is extended again for accounts as the pandemic continues on. But as vaccinations rollout nationwide there is hope that next tax season will return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.