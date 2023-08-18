Steve and Kim Bigham knew that running a business wouldn't be easy, but they didn't count on floods, pandemics and other challenges.
But the couple persevered. On Saturday, the Bighams prepare to celebrate the 30the anniversary of their business, Big Shots Pub & Pool at 1811 Frederick Ave.
The owners decided to open their own bar after spending so much time in other locations, they thought they could take on such a business themselves. However, when they did decide to take the plunge into opening their own business, timing was a challenge.
"We started out with the flood of '93," Steve Bigham said. "We were trying to open and nobody in St. Joe had water for a while because of the flood, so when they got the water back on, that's when we got to open. And we didn't have ice for a while because you couldn't use the water for ice, so we just served beer to start with, and then that's how it took off."
Once the doors did open, though, Big Shots was busy every night of the week.
The couple said their bar has served as a place for those who wouldn't have anywhere else to go. Some customers have been enjoying beverages over games of pool and darts since 1993, making for many familiar faces and strong connections.
"This isn't just a bar, I feel like it's a family," Kim Bigham said. "We've had people get married in here, we've had a funeral in here. I mean, a lot of celebrations, and we've just pretty much made it a home for anyone that needs it."
Over the course of the years, there have been obstacles the Bighams have had to overcome and moments where they were not sure they were going to make it. The flood, a citywide indoor smoking ban and the pandemic created issues but they worked through those obstacles to make things even better when business did return to normal.
Their back patio is a product of the smoking ban, and interior construction upgrades like added walls and fixing up other structures are a positive consolation from the pandemic closures.
"It's not easy. I mean, there's been rough times, you know," Kim Bigham said. "You just have to trust each other, get along and compromise on things and work hard to make things go right."
Through the years, people questioned not only if the bar would make it, but if the couple's marriage could survive the stain of trying to sustain the business. The pair has been together 44 years and found a way to keep their legacy afloat with trusted employees to help manage Big Shots for them.
Another element of their success is the support they've received from not only their friends, but customers who have become family.
"It's nice to see your friends when your friends come in but you can't depend on your friends to support your business," Steve Bigham said. "You have got to go out and and keep things going alive and and make it interesting for people to come out."
Kim Bigham said without their loyal customers, the bar would not be standing today.
In honor of their 30-year anniversary, the establishment is hosting a celebration on Saturday, Aug. 19. Renegade, a local band that played there in its early days, will be performing.
