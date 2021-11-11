With the holiday shopping season in full swing, some businesses are embracing their busiest time of the year.
Jackie Beers, store manager of Country Cookie, located at 206 S. Belt Highway, said the businesses typically sees an increase in sales during the colder months.
“We say our holiday season actually runs all the way from Halloween ... until February, until Valentine's Day,” Beers said. “We stay very busy with all of the holidays there, especially around Christmas, though.”
With business picking up around this time of the year, Beers said it’s not uncommon for large supply orders to be placed so the business can keep up with demand.
“Items like flour, which literally goes into everything, have to get ordered all the time,” Beers said. “It’s not uncommon for us to order things like that by the whole pallet, even twice a week sometimes, in order for us to always have it on hand.”
As temperatures drop and people begin to crave more baked goods, Beers said the increase in demand likely is due to those wanting to feel at home, even if they're away from their families.
“I think it’s a total homestyle thing,” Beers said. “People want that comfort food once the weather gets colder. Treats have always been a staple around the holidays.”
As people from St. Joseph come and go, Beers said it’s also not uncommon for cookies to be shipped to those in different cities or even across state lines.
“It’s a great gift idea,” Beers said. “If they're familiar with us, they know they can get us in different cities if they have a loved one ship them. It’s like that little taste of home for them.”
With a hectic baking season and an increase in overall foot traffic, Beers said she’s sometimes astonished at the numbers that get put up during this time of the year.
“It’s nothing unusual for us to do 500 dozen in one day,” Beers said.
