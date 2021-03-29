A summer learning program by Waterford.org for kids entering kindergarten is the newest response to pandemic-related setbacks in education.
A nonprofit organization dedicated to childhood academic experiences, the organization is offering their Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path for the second time ever. Kim Fischer is the National Spokesperson for Waterford.org and believes the program is in place for kids who have not been able to have social interaction because of COVID.
“What we focus on is setting that foundation for literacy and so, we’ve just been able to come in during this time of need and provide that academic foundation that children will need to get into kindergarten,” said Fischer.
Only available in six states across the country, including Missouri, the hope for Waterford.org is to expand upon their footprint to a point where their programs can be found across the country.
“There are a lot of reasons why children enter kindergarten not ready,” said Fischer. “We want to reach those children and be an option for them. We’re doing this summer learning path this summer, but fingers crossed that we can be an option for families nationwide at some point.”
Pre-K children taking part in the program can expect to use the learning software for just 20 minutes a day for 5 days a week and the program is at no cost to families. The time spent using the software per day jumped from 15 minutes to 20 minutes in the summer months after seeing how prepared kids were after using the program. Some were reading at a kindergarten level before entering kindergarten.
“They were reading at the level that they normally would be at the end of kindergarten, so we saw last year as a success and wanted to do it again this year,” said Fischer.
The program will include the digital program, coaching for parents so they may mentor their kids through the program and Waterford will also provide laptops and internet access for those families who need them.
