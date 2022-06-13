Downtown St. Joseph has seen an influx in visitors with the kickoff of several summer concert series in recent weeks.
The Sounds of Summer and the Imagine Eleven concerts provide opportunities for St. Joseph residents and tourists alike to enjoy free live music from local and regional artists. The Downtown Association is supporting these concerts in Coleman Hawkins Park in hopes of promoting the arts and stimulating the local business scene.
Christy George, Downtown liaison, said many businesses have adopted different hours to accommodate visitors taking part in the festivities.
“Some new things that we're doing this year are called Summer Nights, where we're encouraging some of the shops to stay open," George said. "So as you come down to enjoy the concerts and have dinner, you can also still do some night shopping."
Extended hours of operation are just one of many new changes slowly being introduced to enhance the experience and environment Downtown.
The appearance of Felix Street Square is undergoing improvements, including a new pergola, art installations, additional seating and flower arrangements.
“You can bring your family down. You can bring your friends down,” George said. “It's still a safe environment outside. If you're nervous about that, it's good for the community to have them free so we can just come down and gather and have a good time. We've got new sculptures up and so we're ready for you to come down and take in all of the awesome atmosphere of the cool buildings and the unique shops and the cool bands that we're having this year.”
The next concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, as a part of the Sounds of Summer series. Sounds of Summer concerts take place every third Friday of the month.
More events such as Red Rally, St. Joe Pride Festival and the Celtic Street Faire are scheduled for the next few months.
