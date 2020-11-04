A haircut is something that can be easily taken for granted, but for some children it is a necessity that they may not have consestant access to. A new hairstyle is something that can instantly boost confidence and put a smile on any face.
The Noyes Home For Children and Unique Creations Salon partnered up Wednesday to give children in need a pampered treatment.
Haircuts from the Heart is an event that focuses on providing children with a haircut or style of their choice.
The name says it all, it is not just about the loving new hairdo the children receive, but about the way the children feel when they look in the mirror.
Unique Creations Salon provided a professional cut or trim to any child who wanted a touch up or a new look.
“For us to be able to have professionals come in and give them a whole new hairstyle and help them just feel good about how they look, that definitely translates into a boost of self esteem,” said Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home.
Something as small as a new haircut can go a long way and truly make a world of difference, especially for the children at the Noyes Home.
“It makes me feel happy and good,” Eunice, a Noyes Home resident, said.
Howlett says the community is to thank for investing in the children and helping their mission become possible.
For more information on how you can get involved and help the Noyes Homes, visit their website noyeshome.org.