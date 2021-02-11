A new study from CareerCloud shows that "retail salesperson" is the most common and competitive job in Missouri, at 1,359 jobs per 100,000 people.
The study uses recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Census Bureau.
CareerCloud Editor Mike Gardon said he feels a field like retail nourishes people to develop the soft skills needed to reach new heights.
“I think reading people, reading people’s body language and emotions, you really start to develop some soft skills that are transferable whether or not you’re face to face with somebody,” Gardon said.
The study is in line with other statistics about the U.S. job markets as a whole. Retail sales positions represent 1,379 jobs per 100,000 people in the country.
Cashier positions are also a heavily occupied position in the U.S., making up 1,115 jobs per 100,000 people. As technology has evolved over the years, the viability of positions like a cashier remain uncertain as larger corporations experiment with new technology in their stores. Companies such as Walmart have tried an all-self-checkout store in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last year, which is in close proximity to the company’s corporate headquarters. Amazon now has two grocery stores in the state of Washington where customers can simply walk out and be charged for their items without having to go through the checkout process.
“I think clearly this is one specific job where the writing is on the wall. I do think that there is a lot of pressure, and there has been for a number of years, on cashiers specifically,” Gardon said.
With millions of Americans vying for positions and the future of the COVID pandemic looking brighter rather than darker as of now, the availability for these types of jobs will only become more scarce. Applicant tracking systems, also known as ATS for short, will begin to weed out resumes that automatically disqualify applicants before they even get a chance to interview.
Gardon believes there are three buckets of keywords to beat the ATS bots and keep applications afloat as they vie for a position. Keywords around hard-skills experience one has, soft skills which break down cultural fit and personality and action verbs used to describe what a person has accomplished in their work history will give a someone a better chance to stay in the running, he said. However, one can’t get too carried with the use of keywords to the point where an application becomes too wordy.
“I think the rule of thumb is generally one page. The average resume gets looked at for six seconds before it’s decided to proceed to an interview or not,” Gardon said. “You need to be able to be concise and be able to draw the reader to what you want them to focus on.”
Statistics from the CareerCloud study also show that the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. through 2028 are solar installers, wind turbine technicians, home-health and personal-care aides and occupational therapists.