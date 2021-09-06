A local NAACP leader isn’t surprised that one study paints a bleak picture of minority pay in St. Joseph.
“I was not,” said Loes Hedge, secretary of the St. Joseph NAACP chapter. “I have seen the gambit of people. There are a lot of places in St. Joseph where you would find higher wages. There are no minorities working there.”
The website Self.inc uses U.S. Census Bureau data to outline which cities have the largest minority wage gaps. St. Joseph had the largest minority wage gap in the small metro category, sitting at negative 57.1%.
That means a minority earns about 43% of what a white worker does, based on the analysis of median per-capita income in 2019.
St. Joseph’s minority population is 15.4%. This could help one understand why the wage gap difference is so large, because of the lack of sample size.
One former city council member and deputy mayor said that the population number definitely plays a role in why the wage gap is so huge in the area. But it doesn’t paint the whole picture.
“Yeah the percentage of minorities here ranges between 5% and 10% of the total population and it does make a difference,” Gary Wilkinson said. “But it is not going to make a big difference when you lose 4,000 people in 10 years. I think there are other factors coming into play.”
Wilkinson believes the main problem with the minority wage gap in the city, and wages overall comes down on companies not providing competitive wages. There is a large number of people leaving the city for higher-paying jobs.
“We need to look at what other cities are doing,” Wilkinson said. “I think industries are going to have to pay comparable wages to other cities or you’re going to lose workers.”
The Northwest Workforce Development Board oversees a number of counties to help connect people with good-paying jobs. The executive director of the board said there is awareness of the problem.
“We are aware of the overall wage gap in St. Joseph and across the nation and work to mitigate the difference,” Brent Stevens said. “Regularly the board analyzes the success of services offered. In recent years we have found minorities who utilize Job Center Services do not see a significant gap in employment or wages earned vs. non-minority job seekers.”
Both Wilkinson and Hedge agree that the community does offer programs that benefit students and those looking for work. But they both believe more could be done in that regard. Hedge also thinks that increasing minimum wages would help solve the problem.
“Many people are at minimum-wage jobs,” Hedge said. “That is why there has been a huge push to increase minimum wages, which helps tremendously.”
