The coronavirus pandemic has brought a trend that's not likely to end any time soon -- working from home.
According to a study from Upwork, by 2025 36.2 million Americans will work remotely.
The study, part of Upwork’s second 2020 Future Workforce Pulse, reports a staggering 41.8% of Americans remain working from home after many offices shut down earlier this year.
Mike Nunez is the CCO of Incfile, a company that specializes in business startups. He said he sees the number of remote workers remaining higher than before COVID-19. The pandemic just fast-forwarded the migration to home work.
“It’s here to stay. There’s definitely going to be people that go back to work, but we’re going to see a large portion that wasn’t planning on working remote actually stay that way,” Nunez said. “I think the number is $30 billion a day is spent on office space across all companies in the U.S. Companies are going to realize a significant savings by keeping a remote workforce.”
The study also noted that among the 1,000 hiring managers surveyed, 68% say remote work is getting easier as time goes on.
While remote work can leave more gateways to distractions, Nunez said there are plenty of ways for workers to stay focused. He said one of the ways is to have a dedicated space in the home to work.
“Some people interpret that as your own room or your own office. It doesn’t have to be. It could be a desk, maybe a desk that’s facing a wall that doesn’t have a lot of movement,” Nunez said.
Despite the rewards of remote work, the risks are just as clear for the hiring managers surveyed in the study. About 58% say they feel stretched to capacity due to limited resources and support, 61% of teams either lack the people or skills to complete all their work and 52% of teams say they’ve had to delay or cancel projects due to the lack of available talent.