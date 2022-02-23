The opportunity to explore career options brought together 2,000 high school seniors and 90 local businesses this week at Civic Arena.
The 16th annual My Success event returned to the city Tuesday and Wednesday. The event is put on by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce in hopes to connect seniors with opportunities in the community that they may not know are available to them.
Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development, said the purpose of holding events like this is to educate the students so they know just what opportunities they can take advantage of.
"I think a lot of times students do not really know what goes on behind closed doors," Arthur said. "You can drive down the Belt Highway, look at all these employers and have no idea what goes on in the middle of them. This gives them the opportunity to ask questions, find out what really happens inside some of our companies and see if it's something they would be interested in."
Arthur said one of the goals of the event, which dates back to 2007, is to get seniors excited about returning to their community for their future and employment.
"Right now the job market is hot as it’s ever been so these seniors have a unique opportunity to get into the market right away," Arthur said. "If they have not chosen a career path, if they have chosen a career path, if they decided to go off to college, this gives them an opportunity to find out who they could come home and work for because we want our students to live, work and play here.”
Olivia Thornton, a senior at Savannah High School, was one of approximately 2,000 students from 37 schools in attendance over the two days of the event. Thornton said after the pandemic left her completing her junior year online, she was motivated to take advantage of in-person opportunities as to not miss out on any more time.
"I think there are a lot of high school students that don’t really have much of any idea what they want to do, and that’s totally OK, but there’s also some people who are pretty set on one thing," Thornton said. "This just opens your mind to anything."
Angie McKie, a guidance counselor at Savannah High School, prepared for the event by encouraging students of all different backgrounds and plans for post-graduation to attend My Success with an open mind to learn about their options.
"We talked a lot to students who just had no idea, ya know, they don’t know what they want to do or they know they do not want to go to college," McKie said. "We really talked to them about the importance of, ‘You can come here today, and you can meet people from so many different businesses, and organizations,’ and I think that’s the what’s been really beneficial is they see what all is available."
Toby Yager, a human resource manager for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, believes a lot of important education comes from hosting forums like My Success.
"I’m glad St. Joe does this event. There are a lot of good employers here," Yager said. "The chamber does a really good job of exposing the jobs that are here so that these kids know that again, you don’t have to leave the community to find gainful employment."
Yager said attending events with so many attendees is great for exposure for 'B.I', as it is for many other local businesses.
My Success is a mutually beneficial program to educate students on where they can find employment out of school, and also serves as a recruitment effort for businesses. Amid the pandemic and local staff shortages, companies were eager to get out in front of a new wave of career-seeking individuals.
