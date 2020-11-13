After 17 weeks of standing outside on strike, almost 100 union workers at Silgan Containers are headed home, some saying they are disappointed and confused.
The end came with no vote. Kami Jones, a former union secretary and one of the workers that was on strike, said their union's national representatives, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, negotiated a deal with Silgan that left local strikers with no vote and no options.
“I screamed, I cried, not going to lie, I threw some things, as did many of our members who were betrayed. We feel completely betrayed by our international. We had no idea, and we have no answers,” she said.
The strike officially ended at 3 p.m. on Friday, but the mark those striking made on the front lawn of Silgan Containers during the past five months will take longer to fade.
Board members were called to an emergency meeting early in the week by local union leaders “to inform us that national had been negotiating without any of our knowledge, including our local's knowledge, had been negotiating with Silgan. We didn’t know anything about it. They had come to an agreement behind our backs," Jones said.
Jones said many strikers feel cheated. She said they followed the advice of leaders from SMART, then were blindsided by a decision that local members and union leaders didn't know was even a conversation.
“That end means to me that I cut absolutely all ties with SMART. I cut all ties with SMART, I have cut all ties with Silgan, as have many of our individuals down there,” she said.
Jones said the contract those interested in returning to the job have to sign now is similar to one they have been offered before. The contracts had to be signed by 4 p.m. on Friday, putting those striking on a call-back list for employment. For now, they not employed by Silgan Containers and the labor dispute has ended.
Before this happened, Jones said she planned to work at Silgan Containers for the rest of her career.
News-Press NOW reached out to representatives of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union and Silgan Containers for comment, but those calls were not returned Friday.