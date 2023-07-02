North Village

Many stores have moved from traditional indoor malls to ‘open-air’ retail complexes like North Village in the past few years.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Not so long ago, indoor malls ruled the shopping landscape like dinosaurs in the Mesozoic Era. Now those malls, including the East Hills Shopping Center in St. Joseph, are drowning in the tar pit of evolving retail preferences.

Many stores once housed at East Hills and other indoor malls across the United States have been relocating to newer “open-air” retail centers in recent years, both for reasons in and out of their control.

