Store pets can be a pull for some Downtown businesses

Small business and pets is a concept in St. Joseph that has been well received over the years.
“Honestly, from the minute we found out that we were going to have a larger amount of space, that was the first thing on our list: We’re going to get cats for the store,” said Cris Coffman, owner of Nesting Goods, located at 615 Felix St.
Coffman has two adult cats, Binx and Luna, and they are free to roam around the home goods store. From the time they were introduced to the business setting, their attitudes and behavior have remained consistent, Coffman said.
“We get a lot of questions about, ‘Don’t they tear up things?’” Coffman said. “They don’t. They kind of understand the environment and handle it really well. Their attitudes are pretty much the same. They are really good with children and just everyone.”
If one were to ask Casey Wallerstedt-Jones of Mod Podge Boutique and Design Studio, located at 624 Francis St, the trend of having store pets in St. Joseph’s small businesses started with her. Wallerstedt-Jones has had a dog in her store since she first opened her doors 13 years ago. Currently, she has her furry friend, Finley, a 2-year-old golden retriever, parading around Mod Podge like a self-made greeter.
“Finley has just always been here and she’s used to being around people. She’s always here to greet people when you walk in the door,” Wallerstedt-Jones said.
In the grand scheme, the comfort and sanity brought by these animals is as beneficial for the owners themselves as it is for the customers who come to the stores just to check on the animals. Research over the years has linked pet ownership to a better quality of life.
Both Coffman and Wallerstedt-Jones have animals in their businesses for reasons other than being props.
“Pets help a lot in the mental-health department. It just makes it more enjoyable,” Coffman said. “If you’re feeling a little bit stressed, just a few strokes on a pet (can) really help relieve that.”
While having Finley at her store has been a great mental stress reliever for her and her customers, Wallerstedt-Jones said the golden retriever still needs her attention when things get a little slow.
“She’s pretty needy,” Wallerstedt-Jones said. “She follows me around. She’s part of the family.”
Both Wallerstedt-Jones and Coffman said they don’t plan on getting any more animals for their stores at the moment. Coffman said she already has pets at home, so Binx and Luna will remain store cats.
Coffman said sharing the story of how she acquired Binx at the age of 6 via adoption will hopefully inspire others to adopt adult animals as well.
When asked what happens when a customer isn’t comfortable with Finley roaming Mod Podge, Wallerstedt-Jones said the procedure is quite simple. She assures customers that the dog will not harm them and brings Finley behind the counter in the store until the time is right to let her roam again.
Coffman also considers the allergy factor when it comes to having two cats in her store. She makes sure the cats don’t come in close contact with those who are allergic to them.
