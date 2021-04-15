The sale of the St. Joseph Stockyards shows how the city’s history and agribusiness have shifted over the years.
Neither the owner of the stockyards nor the purchaser of the property has commented on the sale, but multiple city councilmembers named Albaugh LLC, a crop protection product company, as the buyer.
In its heyday, the stockyards bustled with the sale of livestock, including hogs, cattle and sheep. But that process has changed. Many meat producers now work directly with farmers.
City Councilman Marty Novak grew up in the South Side and would walk the ramps above the livestock pens and spend time in the sale barn.
“The whole process of buying and selling livestock was through the stockyards,” Novak said. “Of course, things change as these plants, like Triumph, come in. Their whole buying methods are different because they contract directly with the farmers, who are part-owners of the whole operation.”
The stockyards are a staple of St. Joseph's history, but industrial areas have been forced to change to follow the markets.
“That is such a solid piece of St. Joseph history — the stockyards themselves, the Stockyard Exchange Building that's down around the same property,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “You want to make sure it's in good hands and it's going to be used for something that will contribute to the community. I'm optimistic this company brings that to the table.”
Officials said Albaugh bought an undisclosed amount of land behind the Livestock Exchange Building and will be expanding in one of the only heavy industrial areas left in town.
“The stockyards industrial park is our only heavy industrial area that we have left in St. Joseph really at this point from a utility standpoint, especially with the sewer capacity when you have a heavy sewer user,” said Brad Lau, the vice president of economic development at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “That particular parcel has been of interest to a couple of companies in the area for quite some time.”
As other agribusinesses, like Albaugh, expand throughout the industrial park, they will bring capital investment and potential jobs to the South Side.
“At some point in the future, you will see new investment, capital investment and potentially new jobs that will kind of anchor the company that purchased the property,” Lau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.