People may have felt the luck of the Irish Wednesday as a large number of $1,400 stimulus checks hit bank accounts on St. Patrick's Day.
One of the major factors to qualify for the full stimulus amount was an adjusted gross income of $74,999 or under per year for individuals or a married couple's joint tax return being $149,999 or lower this past year. Those with individual incomes of up to $80,000 or incomes of up to $160,000 qualified for lower stimulus amounts.
The U.S. Census held a household pulse survey to determine what people did with their previous stimulus checks. It indicated that only 8% of respondents spent it on non-essential products.
Nationwide, about 159 million households are expected to receive stimulus checks of some amount. It’s not known how much money will be coming to individuals in Buchanan County based on these checks, but the City of St. Joseph and the county also will be receiving money from the American Rescue Plan.
Initial figures have been released by the National League of Cities and the National Association of Counties, however both could change. Current estimates are that the city could receive $39,694,252.94 and Buchanan County could receive $17,943,710.
For context, Springfield, Missouri could receive $38 million, O’Fallon could get $7.5 million and Lee’s Summit could be given $9.2 million. Calculation for these figures come from understanding Community Development Block Grant programs.
“Traditionally, (stimulus payments) have only occurred with an economic crisis, whether it was 2008, or during the pandemic,” said Natalie Redmond, senior vice president of membership of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “I think last stimulus round of checks, we saw that people were really using it for savings or hunkering down using it for things that they needed.”
This time around, many hope the money can be spent in ways that boost the economy.
“Obviously, you should always take care of your family if there's a need," Redmond said. "But we hope that people will use the check this time around for what it's truly designed for, which is to stimulate the local economy.”
The American Rescue Plan includes payments for restaurants, which is a section of the economy that has been hit particularly hard this past year. There is also a separate shuttered venue operators grant, which began in December of 2020, but the parameters have recently changed.
“Some restaurants were hit harder than others, depends on the type or restaurant,” Redmond said. “We are going to be partnering with our (small business development centers) person here at the chamber, Rebecca Lobina, we're doing a webinar at 1:30 on Thursday … if you’re a small business, and you need some support, finding funding, we can help point you in the right direction.”
To get information on the webinar, go to saintjoseph.com.
