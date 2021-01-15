Steve Margulies, also known as Pappy and co-owners of Pappy's Grill and Pub passed away Thursday afternoon according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.
In the post, the restaurant said it will be closed Friday so staff can mourn. They will reopen on Monday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m.
"Steve was a great guy, he was a friend to everybody, and, truly, he did embrace being Pappy," friend Marty Novak said.
Novak said Pappy was fond of the restaurant's burgers, and at one point they had 40 burgers on their menu. Novak added that Margulies once held a contest for patrons to submit their own burger ideas. Novak's was a burger called the Bird ala Moon, a burger with Swiss cheese and pineapple.
"It's not on the menu anymore because they couldn't keep the pineapple around," Novak said.