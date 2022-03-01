A new grocery store specializing in Asian products is now open in St. Joseph.
Hornbill Asian Market, located at 603 S. Belt Highway, opened its doors Saturday. Mang Pau, the owner of the market, said he appreciated everyone who came to check out the store.
“It was amazing,” Pau said. “It was super busy. A lot of people came and supported our business and grand opening.”
Hornbill Asian Market is a small grocery store chain with three other locations in Iowa and Michigan. Pau said the chain came to St. Joseph because he heard there was no source of Asian products in the city.
“We listen to our customers, what they needed, what they find, and we do our best (to get) what the customer needed,” Pau said. “And we expand more, bring more stuff, and make our customers a priority.”
Most of the items at Hornbill are Asian products that cannot be found at local supermarkets.
“It’s mostly Japanese food and Korean food and Thailand (food),” Pau said.
Pau Sang, the St. Joseph Asian market location manager, said the company was founded by three brothers, with each managing a different location.
The store’s products include items such as corn beef, kimchi, Asian vegetables, tropical juices and seasonings and spices.
“These you can’t get anywhere else in a supermarket,” Sang said.
Like other businesses, the Hornbill Asian Market has been dealing with shortages of items. When there is a shortage of merchandise, Sang said that he hopes customers will be understanding.
“We do our best to get what our customers need but then there is nothing we can control (when a shortage occurs),” he said. “I hope that people understand that.”
The managers said they are hoping to expand the store’s vegetable and drink selection, along with installing a walk-in freezer that would offer additional seafood and meat.
“Right now, our building is still like only 50% merchandise here,” Sang said. “It is still on the way, but as you know, we are dealing with a shortage on all the merchandise.”
