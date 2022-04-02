As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, local tourism-focused groups are hoping to see more people come through their doors.
Beth Conway, communications director at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that in the fiscal year 2020 during the start of the pandemic, Buchanan County generated $182 million in direct tourism spending. The county began seeing an uptick the next year with $200 million, and Conway is expecting growth to continue.
“We will see, I guarantee, an increase in that spending for fiscal year 22,” Conway said. “We’re starting to see events coming back to St. Joseph in huge numbers.”
The pandemic hurt tourism drastically during the last two years. Daniel Johnson, president of the St. Joseph Museum Association, said before the pandemic in 2019, museums in St. Joseph saw 135,885 guests. In 2020, there was a drop of 65% as museums only saw 56,366 guests before a recovery in 2021 with 92,204 guests.
“Our Convention and Visitors Bureau and all of us museums are the destinations people go to,” Johnson said. “They choose to come here for the events and for the museums that we have here. So, the tourism is really what brings the people to St. Joe.”
Conway said bus trips, school groups and general tourism are expected to be back up in 2022. Another large draw will be the new mountain bike trails. Many festivals are returning to St. Joseph and events are once again being scheduled at the Civic Arena and the Missouri Theater.
“Being able to put events back on our calendar has been a great feeling,” Conway said.
Christy George, a Downtown liaison, said there are so many new events happening this year that they’re redoing their website to be able to showcase all that’s happening. The Sounds of Summer and Imagine 11 concert series are returning in 2022, as well as many events, such as the Pride Festival, Celtic Street Faire, Hawkfest and Ales West.
“We’re anticipating a lot of people coming Downtown,” George said. “So we’re ramping up on the festivals and activities, there’s new shops to visit, new restaurants, so lots of reasons to come Downtown. And it’s outside, so even if you’re still a little bit nervous, it’s safe to come Downtown.”
Many museums in St. Joseph also are adding events for 2022. Johnson is the executive director of the Robidoux Row Museum and said they are bringing events back that haven’t been able to happen at full-scale since pre-pandemic, such as a birthday event for St. Joseph founder Joseph Robidoux.
“It just brings hope that we may have a new normal but that we’re going to get back to some kind of normal, that we can start doing the events that we used to do and be able to celebrate the history of St. Joseph and all the great stuff that we have here in our area,” Johnson said.
The Robidoux Row Museum only saw about a tenth of its usual number of guests during the pandemic and a huge percentage of that was locals wanting to get out of the house. Johnson said usually, 70% to 80% of their guests are local, but during the pandemic, hardly any out-of-towners visited, with 98% of guests being local.
Johnson is hoping for stronger tourism numbers this year and has already seen a few more out-of-towners. The museum’s busy season usually occurs from May through September, and Johnson said he is expecting to see a lot more local growth from people who want to support their community.
Conway said the spring season will help determine what summer will bring.
“I would say the next few months will tell us whether or not tourism is on the rebound,” Conway said. “(Museums) are already booking school groups for the spring season … so I think that’s a good indicator as to how the rest of the tourism season will go.”
During the pandemic, the Convention and Visitors Bureau did more local advertising to draw residents. Conway said that as the city gets further away from the pandemic, they’re looking to go back to generating tourism from outside the area.
