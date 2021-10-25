St. Joseph sees nearly 77% increase in six-figure jobs

A new report shows the St. Joseph metropolitan area saw a 76.9% increase in six-figure jobs since 2015.
According to Stessa, publisher of the report, a driving force behind the nation’s 110% average increase in six-figure jobs is the growth of fields such as tech, law and finance. Even health care is playing a role in this increase as employment in that industry is expected to grow 16% by 2030 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
St. Joseph’s increase in six-figure jobs can be traced back to its welcoming of various companies in the last six years. Brad Lau, vice president of economic development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the addition of companies such as Daily’s Premium Meats, Transport 360, Price Chopper and others also brought in upper management and essential positions that reach six-figure incomes.
The expansion of certain companies throughout the last several years also reflects the increase in those higher-paying positions. Altec Inc.’s expansion of its industrial site off of Riverside Road, which cost $60 to $80 million, not only required new positions with wages that meet the median Buchanan County household income of just over $48,000 but also meant filling some positions meeting the six-figure threshold.
“I’m sure they expanded their HR as they increased their employees. I’m sure they increased the number of engineers they had on site,” Lau said. “You had a number of companies over that time frame (that) either expanded or new companies coming in that had those upper-level management positions that increased that.”
Lau also said that while the expansions and additions of companies into the industrial sector on the Stockyards Expressway and the Eastowne Business Park create more jobs in the process, there’s a bigger takeaway.
“From an economic development standpoint, obviously it’s great when those projects create new jobs, but really, it’s about increasing the footprint of the facility as well as them investing in new equipment and so forth,” Lau said.
According to the Stessa report, the most popular professions earning six-figure incomes are general and operations managers at roughly 2.25 million jobs, software developers coming in second with just under 1.5 million and lawyers tallying an estimated 600,000.
