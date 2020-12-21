A recent study shows St. Joseph to be the “No. 1 place to work in manufacturing.”
The study was conducted by SmartAsset and analyzed data such as percent of total workforce, employment growth, income grown and home affordability.
St. Joseph’s job-growth rate over the past year was 8.3% and the income growth was 5.6%. Those two statistics ultimately won St. Joseph the number one spot.
This year, SmartAsset also considered a timely metric to account for the impact of COVID-19: the October 2020 unemployment rate. Out of the 378 metro areas analyzed for the study, St. Joseph was the lowest.
“That legacy of industry here and that continued focus on manufacturing, it's also a testament, I think, to our workforce. We have a very skilled workforce in St. Joseph and certainly that's allowed us not only to help our local companies grow, but also attract new companies to the community,” said CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce, R. Patt Lilly.
24.74% of the workforce in the city works in manufacturing. Lilly explained how students play a role since many workers who have been working in manufacturing for many years are planning to retire. With technical schools like Hillyard in town and community colleges close to the area, the opportunities are certainly there for students.
“It’s very important to our workforce development efforts that we continue to encourage students, high school students, to look at potential careers in manufacturing,” Lilly said. “Of course today, manufacturing requires a great deal of more skill than it did 20 or 30 years ago. Programs not only through Hillyard, but community colleges and others in the area, play an important role in preparing students for jobs in manufacturing.”
Lilly went on to say they’ll be able to utilize St. Joseph’s ability to attract people to manufacturing jobs from a marketing standpoint. Being able to reach individuals as far north as Minnesota and as far east as Ohio will be a part of their strategy going forward.
St. Joseph is also third in the state of Missouri in exporting only behind Kansas City and St. Louis.