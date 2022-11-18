A new study by financial technology company SmartAsset named St. Joseph one of the top 15 best places to work in manufacturing in the country.
St. Joseph ranked 12th for best manufacturing area in 2022, making a big jump from its rank of 30 last year.
“We're obviously a booming manufacturing town,” said Natalie Redmond, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “We have lots of different types of manufacturing jobs, but we were excited that we were named now 12 out of 30.”
Redmond said the manufacturing industry has changed, which has created more advanced jobs.
“We're no longer the manufacturing of the '80s,” Redmond said. “We now have really high-skilled jobs, like the ones you find at Altec, where they're recruiting engineers. We have (research and development) jobs with Boehringer Ingelheim and Nestlé that are high-end manufacturing jobs that are scientists and engineers. There are all kinds of manufacturing jobs in St. Joseph, so I think that continues to be why we're named a great place to work in manufacturing.”
People may not realize the impact that manufacturing has throughout the job industry, Redmond said.
“Everything that I've read on manufacturing we’ll tell you that it's the number one industry for affecting other jobs,” she said. "By 2023, (Boehringer Ingelheim) will have done a $51 million expansion. With that, they're using local construction companies, local electricians, local products and services. So that always has a spillover to those small businesses. The impact of what they're doing when they expand, when they grow the services and products, they impact small business more than any other sector.”
St. Joseph has also worked to offer students within the community many different resources to expand their education into the workforce.
The Hillyard Technical Center offers high school students a way to prepare for workforce success in the future. With a growing number of students applying to join the HTC for upcoming school years, the St. Joseph School District is expanding the center by 22,000 square feet at the cost of $5 million.
According to previous News-Press NOW reporting, a total of 471 high schoolers applied for a slot at the Hillyard Technical Center for the 2022-23 school year. Of these, 362 were accepted, leaving about 110 on the waitlist. District leaders hope the expansion will reduce the waitlist for entry into Hillyard and enrollment in specific high-demand courses.
Missouri Western State University and North Central Missouri College have teamed up to create a seamless transition for these HTC students with their new Convergent Technology Alliance Center (CTAC). The center will focus on lab experiences with high-tech manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
Dennis Merritt, acting chair for the Department of Engineering Technology at MWSU, said the idea came to create CTAC due to the large demand for workers from local industries.
“I think the manufacturing community is very excited right now about this new center that we're building,” Merritt said. “They're actually here planning it with us, advising us on the equipment and the courses that they would like to see.”
Merritt said he believes St. Joseph offers great opportunities for not only students but anyone looking for jobs within the manufacturing industry.
“I think our manufacturers do their best to take care of their employees,” Merritt said. “I think working conditions, wages and benefits are very good right now for the employees and that it's a good place to work. Most of the places that I've been in are very clean environments. They have very great pride in their products. In my retired lifetime, I've never seen it any better. It looks very good.”
While there were only 19 students that graduated from MWSU’s Department of Engineering Technology in the 2021-22 school year, Merritt said resources like HTC and CTAC could help improve that number.
Natalie Rainey, service leader at IMKO Workforce Solutions, said they place many people within the manufacturing industry in the area.
“We have great employers here in St. Joseph,” Rainey said. “We are so lucky to have so many big manufacturing international firms and local firms here in St. Joe, and they all provide such great places for our employees to work and pay good wages.”
Rainey credited St. Joseph being named one of the best places to work in manufacturing to the extensive training programs available.
“The manufacturing industry couldn't exist without the training programs at Missouri Western and Hillyard,” Rainey said. “We're very lucky to have them here in our community to train upcoming employees and what it takes to be a good employee and to learn the technical skills of their jobs.”
