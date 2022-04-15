The Newell family was quickly growing out of its house in St. Louis. With 14 kids, they needed a bigger place to live.
The family was in a predicament. Ryan Newell, the father, already had a full-time job that he enjoyed with Cisco, an IT company. However, his salary wasn’t enough to find a comfortable house for the whole family in St. Louis.
So instead of finding a new job, he switched to remote work, and the Newells moved across the state to St. Joseph.
“Finding a large enough home to accommodate all of us, on my income, was a challenge,” Newell said. “We weren't designed to be in another large city, so for us this was just a match made in heaven.”
This was before the pandemic when work-from-home jobs were all the rage. Now remote roles are a priority for many employees, and companies are turning to more hybrid schedules.
With those changes in the work environment, employees are abandoning high-cost cities and moving to small towns with a cheaper and slower lifestyle. St. Joseph checks those boxes and has become a nice landing spot for remote workers like Newell.
“We're very excited about the cost of living here and the easy access, to even just be at the grocery store in five minutes or get kids to school and not having to commute,” said Kristie Arthur, the director of workforce development at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “Just kind of slowing your life down a little bit. This is a good place to do that.”
Other amenities of a work-from-home community include proximity to an airport for work travel and living near a major city that has the extra amenities. St. Joseph also meets those needs.
“St. Joe wasn't too far off the beaten path, having Kansas City nearby,” Newell said. “My job requires not a lot of travel, but in the event that I do need to travel, an airport needs to be nearby. So having Kansas City Airport 45 minutes away made St. Joseph an ideal spot for my family.”
While employees are going into offices more often as COVID-19 cases decline, Newell envisions work-from-home roles continuing, even as more companies open back up.
“I thoroughly enjoy working from home,” Newell said. “As long as my employer will allow me to do it, as long as we can sustain the situation, I absolutely plan to continue to work from home.”
