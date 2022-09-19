The NFL draft in Kansas City is still several months away, but many in the St. Joseph community are already preparing for the influx of people coming to the area.
Mark McKnight, a bartender at Hi-Ho, said he thinks this will be a great chance to give St. Joseph more exposure.
“Being that we're the home of the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp, it's absolutely wonderful," McKnight said. "And people are going to want to come up and actually see what Missouri Western has to offer to the Chiefs and what the city of St. Joseph has to offer to the Chiefs. So it's kind of exciting. We'll have other people, other people coming from different parts of the country to actually experience the history of the midwest here in Kansas City and St. Joseph."
Brett Esely, director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, said he thinks it is an exciting event for the community to be involved in.
“We have an opportunity to maybe capitalize off an event that we've never hosted before and may never host again. That's the other thing. This could be a one-time shot. You know, again, St. Joseph is a thriving community. It's a community that has got some very unique vision, whether we're talking about riverfront bridges, Downtown development, just any development. This is all part of that,” Esely said.
Cam Holden, team sales lead at Rally House, said that he’s looking forward to what the draft brings to the surrounding area and is already expecting a major increase in business.
“I think the draft will make it, you know, increase dramatically. Especially with training camp being here in St. Joe, a lot of people come here for the gear before games, before camp, for practice. And I think with the draft here, it brings us more business from other states as well. People coming in from Nebraska, Iowa, all of that stuff. So I think it will definitely increase a lot,” Holden said.
For those who are excited for the draft but want to stay in town, McKnight said Hi-Ho and other local bars are ready for the crowds.
“Well, we'll be running some draft specials, especially from our local brewery, River Bluff Brewing Company. We'll also be running some specials on fantasy drafts if people want to come in and actually watch the draft taking place here,” McKnight said.
Holden thinks that the best part of the draft is meeting new people from everywhere.
“I just think, you know, everybody coming together, all the different fans and from different states all just come together with one and have a good time, that’s the best part,” Holden said.
Esely said that the new airport in Kansas City was a major factor in the NFL choosing to host the draft in Kansas City, and now surrounding areas get to benefit as well.
“That's all part of the economic development impact and growth as a result of what really is a one-time event over the course of three days. Just shows what it does for your city,” Esely said.
