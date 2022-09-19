Businesses prepare for NFL draft in KC

The NFL draft is still several months away, and while the draft is taking place in Kansas City, many people in the community are already mentally preparing for the influx of people coming to the area.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

The NFL draft in Kansas City is still several months away, but many in the St. Joseph community are already preparing for the influx of people coming to the area.

Mark McKnight, a bartender at Hi-Ho, said he thinks this will be a great chance to give St. Joseph more exposure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.