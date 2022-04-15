A baker at the St. Joe Cookie Company said it has been a long time coming for her to open her own shop, but after her grand opening on April 14, she showed that a tough cookie never crumbles.
Janaha Anderson, the owner of St. Joe Cookie Company, 1207 Frederick Ave., has been baking since her grandmother taught her as a child.
“I just started baking at a young age. I would bake with my grandmother when she would visit, and, of course, my parents, my mom, my sister. We all like to bake.”
Anderson’s children couldn’t eat the goods she was making, so she started baking for her friends and family.
“The kids couldn't eat things I was baking because they were wrestlers, so I had to stop," she said. "Not do those things, not bake because I couldn’t have it around the house. So, I would bake and give it to friends or family.”
Now, her love for baking is transforming into a career. Anderson always baked for loved ones, but eventually, she started selling cookies to local businesses and for events and parties. The orders never slowed down, and Anderson decided to open up her own store.
“People kept just saying, ‘Hey you need to open up a store.’ Then I got to a point where I really didn’t have enough room in my kitchen any longer to do it or keep up with it," she said. "We were living outside of city limits and we decided we have nobody at home, we’re empty nesters, and we love Downtown, so let’s try to find something Downtown. So, we sold and moved Downtown. We located the bakery down here and it’s been in the works since September of last year.”
The store sells a variety of cookie flavors, but the salted caramel is a fan favorite.
“Funny enough, everybody in my family has a different cookie they like. That’s how we came up with the six signature flavors, but salted caramel seems to be the top pick.”
Not only does Anderson sell her family-recipe cookies but she also puts on baking classes for kids. She would eventually like to open up her classes to adults. She has many business initiatives for the cookie shop in the future.
The St. Joe Cookie Company is open Thursdays through Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.