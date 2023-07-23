Fans looking to show their team spirit have a new place to find something to wear to Chiefs Training Camp.
Rally House moved locations from the East Hills Shopping Center to the Shoppes at North Village at the end of June. The new store has an additional 11,000 square feet on its sales floor, which has allowed managers to get additional items and teams represented in their inventory.
“We were able to carry a lot more product this year, we’ve got new styles, new brands, new everything,” said Taylor Faucett, store manager. “We’re able to accommodate for all the types of weather and all those types of things that people are wanting.”
With all of the extra room, Faucett said she is excited for customers looking to get their hands on some new Chiefs wear to see how much easier they will be able to navigate around the store and shop. The store’s extra space also allows for some extras.
“We’ve also got a coloring table up here, so while the parents are shopping, the kids can be coloring all the Chiefs pictures, and we can pop those up on our coloring wall,” Faucett said.
In preparation for a rush of customers visiting St. Joseph to watch the Chiefs practice at Missouri Western State University, Rally House is employing additional crew members. An added stressor on top of the expected boost in sales and bigger space to manage is a new register system the team is learning to work with.
“Be patient with our team,” Faucett said. “We have a lot of new people on staff, so this is the first time they’ve ever done a training camp. If something’s not going 100% perfectly, just bear with us. We will get it taken care of but it may just take us a little bit longer.”
Faucett, who has worked at the store through several training camps in the past, said she is excited to see regular customers who flock to town for camp.
Rally House will not be present at camp as in previous years so customers seeking items from the retailer will have to visit the new location at 5201 N. Belt Highway Suite 129.
