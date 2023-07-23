Inside new Rally House

Employees at the new Rally House store are preparing for rush of customers as Chiefs training camp starts.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

Fans looking to show their team spirit have a new place to find something to wear to Chiefs Training Camp.

Rally House moved locations from the East Hills Shopping Center to the Shoppes at North Village at the end of June. The new store has an additional 11,000 square feet on its sales floor, which has allowed managers to get additional items and teams represented in their inventory.

