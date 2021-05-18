Spire, the utility that supplies natural gas to the St. Joseph area, is connecting with customers by conducting its second “Fresh Perspectives Customer Engagement Project.”
Spire representatives are holding feedback meetings around the state this week to gather input. While none are scheduled for St. Joseph, local customers can make their thoughts known by visiting spireenergy.com/write-us.
“By actively listening to our customers, we can stay focused on understanding their needs,” Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri, said in a statement issued by the company. “We can better understand what we’re doing well, what we can improve and how our customers’ needs are changing and evolving.”
This is the second year Spire has offered listening labs in Missouri.
“We’re excited to engage with our customers again and learn how we can continue to better serve them,” said Christopher Gagliano, Spire’s vice president of customer experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.