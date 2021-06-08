Spire extending financial assistance application deadline

Spire is extending its application deadline for an energy assistance program to June 30.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved the extension by the natural gas company for the second time.

“I think we recognize and believe that there are more people who need the support with everything going on with the pandemic and we just want to help,” said Bethany Monahan, manager for community and agency services at Spire.

Missouri residential customers who qualify for the assistance program and are enrolled can automatically receive $100 towards their past-due balances. Customers with past due amounts older than 30 days old can earn up to $300 matched dollar-for-dollar when payments are made in order to reduce balances before June 30.

“We are excited to have more time to help more customers,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “Thousands of customers have signed up for this assistance program, but we believe there are more people who need support and we want to help.”

Qualifications for assistance program eligibility include experiencing job loss, income loss or being furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no income cap for the financial assistance program, and currently, there are almost 5,500 customers enrolled.

“We don’t want people to pick between their medicine or to heat their home, and so being able to offer those solutions with some of these programs, it’s the hope that we’re leaning on very hard right now,” Monahan said.

Spire also accepts applications from renters who need assistance with rent or utility costs through the State Assistance for Housing Relief for Renters program.

For more information on Spire's assistance programs, go to www.spireenergy.com/.