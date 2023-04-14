top story Spencer's opens new location in North Shoppes News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Spencer's novelty store opens second location in shoppes at North Village Video play button Spencer's novelty store opens second location in shoppes at North Village Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Spencer's novelty store opens second location in shoppes at North Village Read more: https://newspressnow.com Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Spencer's has opened a new location at The Shoppes at North Village, but the company has said it will not be closing the store at East Hills Shopping Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spencer's novelty shop, which already has a location at East Hills Shopping Center, has added a new storefront in town.The new location, which is already open to the public, is located near the north side of The Shoppes at North Village and includes 2,700 square feet. The company says it is excited to expand the "unique" brand to a new location in St. Joseph and says it also will be keeping the mall location open. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +5 Regional News Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care +8 Regional News High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill Nebraska FAA gives OK for SpaceX's Starship test flight from Texas More Regional News → National News National News Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for president +14 National News NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings +6 National News Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion More National News → 0:59 Storms Developing After 9pm 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
