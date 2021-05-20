Speedy’s Convenience now offers alcohol delivery from all nine of its St. Joseph locations through a service called Drizly.
Drizly is among the nation’s largest e-commerce alcohol marketplaces. Customers 21 years and older can order beer, wine, spirits and also snacks through Drizly, which is available in most app stores.
“We think that with all the e-commerce and online shopping delivery service, we’re hoping that will retain our customers we already have now,” said Margaret Bruce, director of operations for Speedy’s Convenience Stores. “It also promotes not drinking and driving. We’re also hoping maybe people that haven’t visited our store before that it might bring in new customers.”
Speedy’s already had gotten a footing in the online delivery service realm before the partnership with Drizly when it began working with Doordash in October 2020 and GrubHub in early 2021.
With Memorial Day weekend nearing, the timing of the partnership could be convenient for some looking to stay close to home, according to Blaine Grinna, Drizly’s director of retail partnership.
“Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, so there couldn’t be a better time to introduce Drizly to St. Joseph,” Grinna said.
Speedy’s is the only retailer partnered with Drizly in St. Joseph.
