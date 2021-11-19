Esther George tells a story about buying her first house when mortgage rates were 12% and the Federal Reserve took painful measures to get nagging inflation under control.
"The good news is this is not where we are at today," George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, told an audience in St. Joseph. "But I do hear for the first time in some 30 years people talking more about inflation."
George, a Missouri Western graduate, gave the keynote address Friday at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's annual economic development summit. Her topic for business and community leaders centered on the same issue that will confront Federal Reserve policymakers in the coming months. With inflation running at a 30-year high, how does the Federal Reserve get prices under control without derailing economic growth?
George sits on the Federal Open Market Committee that sets a key interest rate and determines the pace of scaling back $120 billion in monthly asset purchases that have propped up the economy during the pandemic. She and other regional Fed presidents are voting members of the FOMC on a rotating basis.
George said the issue on everyone's mind, including members of the Federal Reserve, is whether inflation is "transitory" and will sort itself out as the pandemic eases and supply chain issues get sorted out. Right now, the answer is not clear, but George said the Federal Reserve takes a risk if it waits too long to get prices under control.
"I think the inflation we're seeing is more persistent than people would have thought, that supply chains are having a hard time catching up," she said. "We have an economy where demand is outstripping supply. When that happens, we get rising prices."
George noted that inflation has become widespread, affecting fuel, heating costs, food, rent and more. At the start of the pandemic, price shocks were limited to a few specific products, like lumber.
In St. Joseph, businesses are starting to notice the impact. Stephanie Tripp owns Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchises in St. Joseph and Branson, Missouri. She said rising costs are getting harder to absorb.
"Not only are we struggling with our supply chain and a lack of supply in the store, when we do get those, the cost of goods are so much higher than they were before," she said. "It is going to obviously have to reflect on our prices in the store for the consumer."
With inflation now running at 6%, some are calling for the Fed to act more aggressively to tighten the money supply. Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve began a process of reducing its monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $15 billion, a process known as tapering.
George, who becomes a voting member on the FOMC next year, didn't go into specifics but said the Fed can't wait too long to take action.
"Right now, the policy is far too accommodative relative to where our economy is," she said.
The key, she said, will be to address future rate hikes and asset tapering in a way that doesn't rattle the markets. In 2013, then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke surprised the markets with ill-timed comments about a similar tapering effort in the wake of the Great Recession. The comments sparked a bond sell-off known as the "taper tantrum."
"Our communication is important, to set expectations for the markets," George said, "to explain how we're thinking about the economy. If you start early, you can go gradual. If you wait too long, you foreclose on that option."
Right now, the market is already pricing in two rate hikes in 2022, she said.
