The revitalization of the first three businesses that are part of the South St. Joseph Façade Improvement Grant Program have been completed.
The South St. Joseph Development Corporation, in partnership with South St. Joseph Progressive Association, developed a grant program to encourage enhancement and investment in the area
Martha Clark, project manager, applied for a grant in October 2019 and was awarded $10,000 to start the project. The program provided a one-time reimbursement of up to $2,500 for a building's exterior to be improved.
"It gave them the incentive to move forward on projects that they thought they wanted to do at some point anyway," Clark said.
The three businesses that recently finished improvements are Goff Storage, TS Conard Inc., Technology Solutions and the Dog Wash.
Mary Johnston, owner of the Dog Wash, said her renovations went further than she had anticipated, but they improved the exterior dramatically.
"We were first going to do the windows and we went from windows to the paint job to the awning to the sign and a new door and siding, so we have a new and remodeled dog wash," Johnston said.
Johnston said after 15 years the business needed a little improvement and her customers have loved the new look.
"After the COVID shutdown it brought us down but it also didn't because we were able to do this and it shows that we're still doing great," Johnston said.
Tim Conard, president of TS Conard Inc., already was in the process of renovating the entire inside of his building when he applied for the grant.
"There's a lot of money being invested in this building, the chance to save $2,500 was a great opportunity for us," Conard said.
Conard had three new doors done on the exterior of the building and now he's working to encourage other businesses to be a part of the revitalization.
"We're going to be doing a lot of improvement and motivating of other companies to jump on board and help the South Side progress," Conard said.
Clark said residents in the community have started to notice the improvements, and she hopes it gets more people involved in the project.
"We're asking for a $20,000 grant this time so maybe we can help eight businesses," Clark said.
Clark will apply for more grants by Oct. 1 and expects to get confirmation of those by the end of October. Eligible buildings are commercial buildings with facades visible from the street. Anyone interested in applying for the grant can contact Clark at 816-617-1451.