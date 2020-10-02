A restaurant specializing in Mexican ice cream recently opened on South Belt Highway.
Sotelo Paleteria, located at 815 S. Belt Highway, is an expansion of the Sotelo Mexican Restaurant on North Belt Highway.
When owner Jose Sotelo opened his first restaurant, he always had the plans to expand and be able to offer a different type of ice cream to the community.
"I wanted to open something here, because I wanted to make something different than any other ice creams," Sotelo said.
The restaurant's ice cream, also called helado, is homemade and the Mexican ice cream is closer described to gelato and has less fat and air than American style.
Sotelo offers 14 different flavors with a variety of combinations and said that the mangonadas has become the most popular. It's made with a combination of mango sorbet, fresh mango or mango purée, along with salty, spicy and tangy flavors of Tajín and chamoy.
"We also offer burritos, tortas, tacos, hamburgers, empanadas and a variety of Mexican cuisine," Sotelo said.
One of the more popular food items has been their arepas, which are corn masa filled with shredded chicken and vegetables.
Mexican ice cream is also traditionally made with unpasteurized raw milk from grass-fed cows. Sotelo's also offers smoothies, shakes and ice-cream bars with fruit flavors like strawberry, lime, mango, piña colada and watermelon.
Since opening, Sotelo said they've gotten a lot of positive feedback from customers and residents on social media that are excited to try the cuisine.
"The comments make me excited, too, because the ice cream tastes really good so I hope people come and try it and will like it," Sotelo said.
This is Sotelo's first business that specializes in ice cream and if the business becomes popular enough he wants to expand even more down the road.