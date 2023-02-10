If Super Bowl 57 goes the way the Red Kingdom hopes, local Chiefs fans will have a chance to celebrate this weekend.
Some will choose to mark a potential Chiefs victory in a big way — with fireworks.
PJ's Fireworks, 20830 State Route K, is opening its doors this weekend. Owner PJ Kovac said he wants people to enjoy not only the game but also the win.
"We hope the Chiefs win and give (fans) something to celebrate with. And I think it'll be a lot of fun," Kovac said. "We've got several things that are in red that we got really good deals on."
Kovac said items can be used at any point through the day, from sparklers to variety packs.
"If they win, I think we'll have a real good time celebrating," Kovac said. "With the red smoke we got, they can shoot ... when it's still light out, but it's probably going to be dark (when) the game's over, so we've got a big variety of stuff they can celebrate with and make a great night for everybody."
Sgt. Brett Kelley with the St. Joseph Police Department said if fans want to shoot off fireworks, it's best to do so outside the city limits.
"Our communication center will probably be inundated with calls of shots fired," Kelley said. "So if people have a neighbor and see fireworks, make sure that that's what they're doing and not shooting guns. If they're actually shooting guns, just call it in. But if it's fireworks, don't be calling for shots fired."
Kelley also encourages everyone to be safe through all of their celebrations this weekend.
"Just be sure to have a designated driver," Kelley said. "Don't drink and drive because that's going to just put everybody in jeopardy. If you're going to be going out to large parties or places like that, be sure to lock your car and don't leave valuables in your vehicles. Don't turn a good Super Bowl experience with the Chiefs being in it into a bad situation that could hurt you for years to come."
