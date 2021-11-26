Permits issued for solar panel installation have shown significant gains in St. Joseph in recent years, with more than 70 permits issued this year for residential and commercial use.
According to building permit documents from the city, the number of authorizations for solar panels issued in 2017 was a mere nine. In 2020, 76 solar permits were issued by the city, and 72 have been issued so far in 2021.
Two of the main draws of having solar panels installed are financial incentives and the benefit to the environment, according to Mindy Marsh Jarrett, a consultant for Solar Energy LLC, located at 5214 Lake Ave.
“With the financial aspect of it, the return on investment is usually 30%,” Jarrett said. “In the lifetime of a solar array, it’ll pay for itself multiple times.”
Those who have had solar panels installed at their home since 2017 will have taken advantage of the solar investment tax credit. The tax credit is effective through 2024.
The 26% tax credit will be given to those who had solar panels installed in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Those who have their solar panel system installed in 2023 will receive only a 22% tax credit, something that those who are on the fence about getting a system installed may have to consider.
“You want to get it done this year if you can,” Jarrett said.
While many installations of solar panel systems locally have been done by companies based outside of the city, Jarrett said sales are growing for St. Joseph businesses like hers that are in the market.
“We do everything in-house, so we’re very hands-on,” she said. “We do as much as we can handle.”
