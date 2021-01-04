More people are spending time at home than ever before, and with individuals looking to save money any way they can, a home insurance plan is one place to look.
Steve Wilson, senior underwriting manager at Hippo Insurance, said that three major things can benefit homeowners in the long-term: smart home devices, home alert systems and home improvements, which are a little more expensive but worth the effort.
“Most carriers will offer a discount if you, for example, update your home air conditioning and heating system. That can get you a discount anywhere from 10% to 20% depending on the carrier,” Wilson said.
People being at home more than normal can cause what is called “home strain.” Using water, air and electricity more often can cause those utilities to wear down. Wilson advises making a schedule, whether it be on paper and attached to the refrigerator or jotted down on a smartphone, of what they need to check on every so often for wear and tear.
Of course, winter weather can bring plenty of property damage, and liability issues can loom if proper precautions aren’t taken. Little things like clearing a path to a front door by removing the snow and salting can save accidents that could prove costly.
Pipe burst water damage is one of the most common losses homeowners suffer. Therefore, making sure hoses are removed from outside spigots will prevent a major case of property damage. Wilson says that homeowners shouldn’t view these as mistakes, but rather opportunities to make them right.
Andrea Collins, vice president of marketing for Hippo, said having a partnership with a home insurance carrier can create a better understanding of where a person’s home could use improvements.
“I’d say looking in unconventional places and developing a partnership with your existing, whether it’s your home insurance, if it’s another financial agency, even if it’s an agent you’re calling and saying ‘Hey, how can you help me work on this?’ I think that there’s a lot more opportunity now than there was a year ago,” Collins said.
Wilson also says it’s easy for people to overlook important changes that need to be made in a home. Reaching out to a trusted expert and making carriers aware of necessary changes made, he said, can open a door for discounts.