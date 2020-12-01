Small Business Saturday this past weekend kicked off the prime time season for many local stores in the area.
Home decor and gift stores are one of the many types of businesses that took a toll from financial complications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, these stores are looking to hit their strides as the holiday shopping season is in full swing.
Cris Coffman, the owner of Nesting Goods, located at 615 Felix St. Downtown, said the past year has been full of learning lessons and struggles but said there is one common silver lining: the support of the community.
“Our community has also shown a great outpouring of support and we really appreciate that,” Coffman said. “The next few months for a lot of the small businesses are going to be a scary time, so I would encourage the community members to please shop local whenever they can through the holiday season and beyond that.”
Nesting Goods has been operating in St. Joseph for more than five years, working alongside local artisans and shelving new products every other day.
Bee and Thistle is another gifts and decor storefront that celebrated its one-year anniversary in November. The store offers a variety of products, from domestic hand-poured candles to imported luxury items from the United Kingdom. Store Manager Lori Rodriquez echoed the same sentiment regarding support despite setbacks.
“Of course, COVID slowed us down a little bit in the early spring, but we reopened and we’ve had lots of wonderful support,” Rodriquez said.
Coffman said small businesses are offering many different outlets for customers to shop locally, as it has been widely publicized throughout the area. Many stores are even offering porch drop-off options to accommodate customers who are not comfortable going and shopping in person.