When small businesses were forced to close their doors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many turned to online retail to stay in business. Now that doors are back open, online remains as another way to keep and attract customers.
“This is why we’re still here,” said Wendy Lilly, owner of The Unique Unicorn LLC, located at 618 Francis St. in Downtown St. Joseph.
As COVID-19 continues to come in waves, small business owners say they see some customers who want to be back in their stores and others who still feel more comfortable shopping online. Cris Coffman, the owner of Nesting Goods, said they try to push both aspects on the store’s social media.
“As we were closed and figured out these new avenues to reach existing customers and possibly new customers, whenever we reopened we figured out ways to keep all of that going,” Coffman said. “So, I don’t really foresee that going away.”
Coffman said Nesting Goods is now back at a point where it’s seeing more people come through the doors rather than purchasing items on the website, but it’s still about making sure customers are comfortable with their shopping experience. She said in 2022 the business still is offering everything online that it did at the peak of the pandemic, plus having the doors open for physical shoppers.
Local resident Pat Benedict said she prefers to shop in person. She said fun experiences and events are what make shopping at small businesses unique. When she sees a post on Facebook advertising an event or new products at local shops, it encourages her to get out and visit its storefront.
“I think the shopping experience will come back, but I think that the merchants are having to juggle both online and in-store,” Benedict said. “I think it’s going to be a good balance between both, but I just see online still keeping pretty strong.”
The Unique Unicorn LLC opened in 2019, so Lilly hasn’t known much besides online since opening her store. At the height of the pandemic, she was doing online plant sales on Facebook Live each week to keep customers engaged, but now she’s been able to scale those back to once a month. She said online presence is important, but face-to-face interactions are what makes Downtown special.
“I’m still going to focus on the retail side, the brick and mortar, because we are open, but online is never going to go away. So adapting to it is just building both sides,” Lilly said. “So have your online presence that also sheds light on the retail space that you have open. I feel like they go together … You have to have that online presence to bring people in, otherwise, nobody knows you’re there.”
Christine Bell, a local resident, said she prefers to shop online, so small businesses amping up and maintaining their web presence has appealed to her.
“I think when things shut down, they relied more on having more of that presence on social media, and I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” Bell said. “I think it’s good. People are on social media all the time.”
Coffman encourages everyone to shop local and said while it might seem like things are getting back to normal, it still doesn’t feel that way for small businesses.
“If people don’t want the small businesses to go exclusively online, they need to come out and support the small businesses now,” Coffman said. “2020 was rough, 2021 was even more rough, and 2022 is starting off even more so.”
Coffman’s newest online endeavor has been creating a Nesting Goods TikTok page. She was able to update the store’s website throughout the pandemic and had been operating on Facebook and Instagram before the pandemic began. The Unique Unicorn LLC is active on Facebook, and Lilly said her goal for 2022 is to get a fully functioning website and begin posting on Instagram and TikTok.
