St. Joseph is about to have another unique bar added to its eclectic list of spots: a combination skateboard shop and bar.
Fueled by a love of extreme sports, punk music and the communal love of the skateboard scene, Sk8bar, located at 501 Francis St., adds a new flavor to St. Joseph’s music and bar scene.
“We just wanted something different from all the bars, basically,” said Brandon Rock, Sk8bar co-owner.
It will have its grand opening at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, with a concert featuring Almost Enemies, Zale Bledsoe and Dakota Livingston.
Sk8bar’s co-owners Brandon, Jesse and Garrett Rock are passionate about skating and the positive effects it can have on people with having a lively, active community.
“With my generation, there was a strong sentiment of ‘There’s nothing for kids to do.’ We bring in something that can maybe get them into skating, that gives them something to do, to get outside and touch some grass,” Jesse said.
Not only does Sk8bar have a unique approach, but it also has a one-of-a-kind look to it. Formerly an office, the Rocks took down a wall to expand the space, kept its odd, mirrored ceiling and added features like a VR room to engage with its customers.
On its walls, the venue pays homage to its punk forefathers, displaying posters for bands like Fugazi and The Circle Jerks, as well as flyers for the legendary punk spot The Outhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Sk8bar mixes the punk edge of skate culture with its inclusive, welcoming atmosphere. By day, it will operate as a skateboard shop, where people of all ages can purchase quality skate decks and parts.
Inspired by the local skate shops of St. Joseph’s past, Brandon said they all want to be those helpful people that he had growing up as a skater.
“When I was 12, somebody turned me on to it ... I loved doing it ever since. Like, I still do it. It’s one of those things that can stay with somebody a long time,” Brandon said.
The trio also recognizes that a skateboard shop likely will need a little extra funding, which is where the bar side comes in to help and cultivate a following.
“During the day, with it being a skate shop, I hope it’s somewhere that kids can go. At night, when it’s a bar, it’s going to be all different, kind of a unique experience,” Jesse said.
The bar will serve drinks and project an assortment of videos, from skate highlights to shows like “The Brak Show” on its walls. It also will feature local punk and alt-rock bands that fit in with the sound of skate culture.
Having built the bar for Sk8bar, as well as previously owning the skate shop Skateboard Everything, Bledsoe said he’s impressed and excited for what the Rocks are doing.
“It’s really cool to see Brandon and that crew of people (following) the vision that they have because I totally understand that, going through it. And it’s great to see people like chase down their dreams,” he said.
Having previously skated with Brandon and Garrett, Bledsoe said he looked up to them as a kid. When he offered to help build the bar for the place, he said he felt a sense of pride and love that skate culture will continue in the area.
“It’s kind of exciting because (Brandon) didn’t show much emotion. He’s real soft-spoken. But I could tell by the look on his face when we got done and he was like, ‘Wow, we have a bar now.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, dude. Go get it,’” he said.
That’s what the Rocks plan to do. Along with the bar and shop, they hope to get a big enough following to move forward with long-gestating ideas, like adding a skating park to the area.
“I wanted to get a good skate park here in town because we have no good skate parks. I mean, even Atchison, Kansas, has a much better skate park. Like, we want to do something with this. Maybe we can have a platform to where we could get a skate park going here,” Brandon said.
While they do that, they hope the community will be ready to grab a deck and roll with them, either literally or figuratively by supporting their business.
“It’s nice to introduce people to skating because it’s really fun. It’s something they’ll stay with you for a long time. I’ve done it for 34 years. And it’s got me through a lot of stuff,” he said.
